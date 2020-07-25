NASHVILLE - Leonard James Price III peacefully passed away Sunday at the age of 73.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard James Price Jr. and Christine (Greenwood) Price; a sister: Cheryl “Cherry” Taylor; and his wife: Marilyn Friend Price.
He is survived by his four children: Carol (James) Guthrie of Nashville, Leonard Price IV and Lauren (Michael) Swanagan of Atlanta, Georgia, and Christina (Austin) Odinukaeze of Nashville; three brothers: Stanley Price of Chicago, Illinois, and Adrian (Susan) Price and Marcus (Tonda) Price, both of Maryland; Two sisters-in law: Jerri Rucker of Morristown, Betty Blue of Greeneville; one brother-in-law: Shelby (Maxine) Friend of Cleveland, Ohio; two godsons: Donnie and Jamieson Hamilton, both of Johnson City; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special mention to his caregivers and the Sunset Street family.
Leonard was a devoted member of Jones Memorial AME Zion church.
He retired from John Deere and Weavexx.
Leonard served as a member of the TSSAA Organization as an official and enjoyed serving his community by volunteering at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, officiating all types of athletic events, and working with the Election Commission.
Graveside services will be held in Graceland Memorial Gardens in Afton. Date and times to be determined.
Smith Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.