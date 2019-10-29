Leonard O’Dell Turner, 71, of Vance, Alabama, passed away Oct. 21.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Proffitt Turner; sons: Leonard Turner Jr. of Jacksboro, Jeff (Mary) Turner of Enterprise, Alabama, Michael (Ginger) Turner of Vance and Todd (Amy) Turner of Merced, California; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister: Betty (Jimmy) Feezell of Greeneville; brothers: Cecil Turner of Highlands, North Carolina, Charles Turner and Edward (Mary) Turner, both of Greeneville, and David (Dana) Turner of Bybee.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lencil and Ruby Turner; and a special uncle: Guy Morgan.
Funeral services were held Saturday in Vance.