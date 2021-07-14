Leopold Albert DesJardins Jr., 94, of Greeneville, passed away June 22 while visiting family in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in New Haven, Connecticut, a son of Leopold Albert and Violet White DesJardins. He was educated in Connecticut. At the age of 17, in March of 1944, he answered the call of duty and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, seeing combat with the First Marine Division in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa, and as part of the Occupying Force in China in 1946. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
On April 17, 1948, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Eugenia Champagne at St. Francis Catholic Church in Gloversville, New York, enjoying 68 years of marriage until her passing Sept. 21, 2016.
In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, earning several medals while serving in the Far East, Europe and the United States. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1968. He was particularly proud of his command involving the Nike Missile sites and their nuclear capabilities. Upon his retirement, he and Eugenia settled in her hometown of Gloversville, New York, to raise their family.
After his retirement from the military, Leo was employed by Sofco, Inc., the Watervliet Arsenal and City National Bank. He was active in local politics, serving as Councilman for the City of Gloversville, and was a member of the Fulton County Board of Supervisors during the 1970’s. He gave of his time to his children’s organizations, acting as president of the Gloversville Sports Booster Club, treasurer of the Gloversville Little League and a member of the Mount Carmel PTO, and was an active participant in his children’s sports and school activities. He was also a member of the Catholic War Vets and the Retired Officer’s Association.
He and Eugenia enjoyed traveling, vacationing in several countries, and numerous locations in the U.S. He enjoyed touring Civil War battlefields, working on jigsaw puzzles and sipping his favorite beer. In his honor, please make use of your favorite “Leoisms” in conversation.
After Eugenia’s passing in 2017, Leo decided to visit his son, Peter, for the winter and fell in love with the area. He remained in Tennessee, where he met his second wife, Jean Hagenburger. They were married May 10, 2018, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville. They celebrated three years together.
In addition to his parents and Eugenia, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Surviving are his children: Lee (Karen), Alan, Peter (Karen), Diane (Wesley) and Gerald (Jennifer); his grandchildren: Cory, Jeremy, Erica, Jerry, Corey, Casey, Scott, Eric, Marissa, Madison, Christopher and Sydney; and his siblings: John, Alan, Lois, Donna and Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, of the home, her children, William, Brian, Linda and Eric, and her grandchildren.
Visitation will be July 19 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville, with service to follow at 11 a.m.
Internment will be Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, New York.
Cremation performed by Porter Loring Funeral Home, San Antonio, Texas. Assistance with arrangements provided by Kiser-Rose Funeral Home, Greeneville.
Donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.