JEFFERSON CITY — Leroy Malone, 81, of Dandridge, passed away Tuesday.
He was a life long farmer, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Leroy was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a willing helper to anyone in the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George Lee and Martha Malone; a son: Gary Lee Malone; a brother: Steve Malone; and a sister: Joy Malone.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years: June Malone; sons: Roger Alan Malone (George Mason Meade) and Roy Dale Malone (Lynda Espinoza); great-grandchildren: Michael Espinoza, and Serena Espinoza and Jenessa Espinoza; a brother and sisters: Hilda Sue Belt, Patsy (Jay) Riddle and William (Sharon) Malone; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at Hartman’s Chapel Cemetery in Mosheim at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a 1 p.m. graveside service with Dr. Doug Wilder officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Farrar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.farrarfuneralhome.com.