MORRISTOWN — Leroy Smith, 54, of Midway, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Smith; and grandmothers: Edith Lowe and Lois Bible.
Survivors include his wife: Carolyn Smith; a son: Terry Clendenon; a daughter: Brenda Clendenon; a grandson: Niney Clendenon; a granddaughter: Casey Clendenon; his mother: Merredith Shelton; a brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Shena Smith; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Anthony and Kristy Pruitt, Linda Foshee and Ronnie Campbell.
No services are being planned at this time but will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home