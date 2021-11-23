Lesia Darlene Wheeler-Greene, 56, of Bulls Gap, went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday.
Lesia was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Lesia is survived by her two sons: Kevin Greene and Brittany, and Nathan Greene and Angel; grandchildren and their mother: Adam Greene, Kevin Greene Jr., Emily George, Dusty Bales and Tasha Greene; one brother: Steven Wheeler; two special nieces: April Wheeler, and Jessica Wheeler Rowe and Tim; and her special friend and cousin: Diane Hurst, and Darlene Rodifer and her family.
She was preceded in death by her father: James Lloyd Wheeler; her mother: Lindsey “Grace” Wheeler; and a brother: Roger Wheeler.
Lesia enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed cooking and her recipes. She spent her time here on earth thinking of others, giving her time and thoughts into each one she loved and cared about. Anyone that knew Lesia, knew how big her heart was.
She was an active employee at Carpenter Company for the past 10 years, and she loved her work family dearly.
Lesia also attended Community Baptist Church for many years where they were also very dear to her.
Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Community Baptist Church on Wheeler Rd. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Greg Douthat and the Rev. Matt Shelton will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Norris, Bryson Church, Matt Shelton, Chuck Hurst, Kevin Greene, Nathan Greene and Taran Hurst.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.