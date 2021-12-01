Lewis Lynn Deyton, 67, of Afton, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Debra Deyton; sons: Jefferson Deyton of the home and John Deyton of Greeneville; a daughter: Kristy (Keith) Deyton Cansler; a brother: Edward Deyton and his wife, Billie, of Afton; sisters: Ina Ruth Deyton, and Loretta Boone and her husband, Mike, of South Carolina; grandchildren: Daphanie and Deanna McCoy, both of Greeneville, and Elijah Deyton; special friends: Roger Cutshaw, Roho Collins, Allen Jones and Jim Bunch; all of his truck driving friends; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents: John W. Deyton and Pauline Cogburn Deyton; and a granddaughter: Reahanna McCoy.
At his request there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to help offset funeral expense.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.