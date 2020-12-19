Lexter Clayton Bailey Jr., 82, of Tazwell, passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He is survived by his wife: Patrica Bailey; two sons: Edward Allen (Michelle) Bailey and Carl Clayton Bailey; a special friend: Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lexter Clayton Sr and Thelma Bailey.
Mr. Bailey was a veteran from the U.S. Navy. He also gave his heart to the Lord in 2005.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.