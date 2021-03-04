Lillian Carter, 95, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Carter was a foster grandparent from March 23, 1987, until Sept. 30, 2011.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Linnis Wright, Virginia and Clifford Carter, Christiane Seay, Eva Carter, Bernice Foulks, Nathan and Patricia Carter, Doyle and Charleen Carter, Janetta and Roger Shipley, Mark and Jada Carter, and Carroll Carter; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother: Lee Fann.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Fritta Carter; two sons-in-law: Roger Wright and Jackie Seay; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.
Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Nathan Leasure officiating.
Interment will be in the McMillian FWBC Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doyle Anthony Carter, Jessie Carter, Tony Seay, Chad Foulks, Malachi Christian, Bastian Christian, Junior Robinette and Roger Nunley.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.