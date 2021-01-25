Lillian Virginia Martin Manuel, 81, of Knoxville, fell asleep in death Dec. 24, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center from multiple health complications.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Will and Allie Mason Martin; her husband: Esco M. Manuel; a son: Victor O’Neal Manuel; two infants; and brothers: Gene, Kenneth and Charles “Slim” Martin.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Carneil M. Manuel of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Esco C. and Cecilia Wells Manuel of Knoxville; two grandchildren: Yeshua R. Manuel of Knoxville and Taylor Elizabeth Manuel of St. Louis, Missouri; two great-grandsons: Octavious Manuel and Tyhiem Ingle of Kingsport; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lillian was raised in the Shiloh community, of Greene County, and lived the majority of her life in Greeneville. She was affectionately known by her relatives and others as “Aunt Sissy or Sister”. Her mother raised her to be active in church and encouraged her to build faith in God.
She attended George Clem School in Greeneville and enjoyed playing basketball for the girls basketball team until her graduation. She attended Tusculum College. After finishing her education, she soon got married and began raising a family. Lillian worked at the Magnavox Factory for a number of years. She left there to start working for the TRW Plant in Greenville and continued there until she retired.
Life After Retirement:
In 1991, Lillian began a personal study of the Bible. As she learned how to allow scripture to interpret scripture, she began to develop a deep appreciation for God and his wonderful truths.
During 1996, she prayerfully made a dedication to God to use her life to do His will to the best of her ability. On June 8, 1996, she symbolized her dedication by water baptism at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Roanoke, Virginia.
She spent the rest of her life volunteering her time in the community sharing Bible truths with as many as possible. Also, she helped others learn about God’s Kingdom that Jesus taught his followers to pray for and all the wonderful things the Kingdom would do for obedient mankind in the near future.
Acknowledgement:
The family said, “Although we grieve the loss of our dear mother, friend and spiritual sister, we are comforted knowing that she is resting in God’s memory awaiting the fulfillment of the Bible’s inspired words at Job 14:13-15.
The family expressed a thank you to everyone who greatly encouraged and supported us during this difficult time. All the prayers, phone calls, comforting thoughts and hospitality that was shown will always be cherished.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast on ZOOM Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., ZOOM ID: 843 2146 7308 Passcode: sister