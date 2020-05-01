Lillie A. Breeden, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Morristown/Hamblen Hospital.
She was a Christian by faith.
She is survived by her son: Roger (Jammie) Breeden of Greeneville; grandchildren: Adrian Espinosa and his girlfriend, Addy, Anna Carter, Rosie Bustos, and Misty Brown, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Lilath and Chritian; brothers: Earley Seeber, Larry Seeber and John Seeber; many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Cody Bunch; and special friends: Tammy Morgan, Lillian Seay and caregiver, Jennifer Payne.
She was preceded in death by her son: Daniel Lawrence Breeden; her parents: Early and Betty Seeber; a brother: James Edward Seeber; and a sister: Carolyn Ruth Seeber Cox.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Indian Creek Cemetery, Monday at 11:45 a.m. for the noon graveside service.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.