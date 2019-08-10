Lillie Davidson Ford, 98, of Blue Springs Parkway, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was the former owner of Mosheim Grill and retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center as a food service technician.
Mrs. Ford was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed quilting and making porcelain dolls and was an avid reader, often reading an entire book in a day.
She was a good Christian lady and was loved by all who knew her. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her life. She always made sure they knew how much she loved them by her loving acts and encouraging words.
Mrs. Ford attended Mosheim Central United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by two daughters: Dr. Joyce Bales and Sandra Morgan and special son-in-law, Ronnie, both of Greeneville; one son: Doyle Ford, of Mosheim; a daughter-in-law: Martha Ford; grandchildren: a special grandson and caregiver, Max Bales II, of the home, Charles Eric Jeffers, Eddie Ford and his wife, Karen, Mark Ford and his wife, Kelly, and Geoffrey Ford and his wife, Thelma, all of Mosheim, Amanda Yost and her husband, Dr. Tony Yost, Lester Ford and Lisa Douthat, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Chloe Ford Powers and her husband, Mitchell, of Greeneville, Leah Ford, Natalie Ford and Eric Allen Jeffers, all of Mosheim; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special friends: Maureen Arrington and Dr. Debra Lewis.
She was a daughter of the late James Roy Davidson and Ella Forrest Lester Davidson. She was married to Rufus Carl Ford on Nov. 11, 1942, and he preceded her in death Oct. 5, 1979.
She was preceded in death by a son: Glenn Carl Ford; a son-in-law: Max Miller Bales; seven brothers: Lester, Carson, Gene, Hubert, Donald, John and Finn Davidson; four sisters: Mary Davidson, Marie Coffey, Ethel Coffey and Clara Bowlin. Her special companion Roxie preceded her in death in June of this year while she was a patient in the hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long and Rev. James Brooks officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mosheim. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Max Bales II, Eric Jeffers, Geoffrey Ford, Eddie Ford, Mark Ford and Lester Ford.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Richard Aasheim, Dr. Steven Prince, Dr. Joe Austin, Dr. Carl Bartecchi, of Colorado, and Colorado Gov. Bill Owen.
Condolences may be made to the Ford family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.