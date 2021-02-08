Lillie Mae Sams, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Mrs. Sams was an avid sports fan, devoted mother and grandmother and all around friend to all she met.
Lillie retired from Greeneville Light and Power Systems.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Joe Sams; two sons: Joey Sams and Jamie Sams, both of Greeneville; three grandchildren: James, Lincoln and Savannah Sams, all of Greeneville; three daughters-in-law: Lisa, Amber and Kim Sams, all of Greeneville; three sisters-in-law: Judy Philman of Arkansas, Diane Philman of Florida and Betty Sams of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: R.E. and Ethel Philman; two brothers: Percy and Ronald Philman; one sister: Myrtice Philman; one brother-in-law: Gerald Sams; and her nephew: William Philman.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Ralph Clevenger will be officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.