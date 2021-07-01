MORRISTOWN — Lillie Sue Courtney, 66, of Morristown, passed away Thursday at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Hattie Jordan; a son: Richard Darrell Courtney; her mother-in-law: Ruth Odessa Courtney; brothers: James, Clifford, Johnny, Paul and Bill Jordan; and a sister: Pearl Whitehead.
Survivors include her husband: Richard Courtney; daughters: Tonya (Garry) Kelley and Laura (Trent) Frye; a brother: Max Jordan; a sister: Annie (Harold) Carson; great-grandchildren: Colin (Madison) Kelley, Taylor (Karli) Kelley, Mason Kelley, Tristin Frye, Grayson Frye and Easton Frye; and a great-great-grandchild: Sawyer Kelley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stubblefield Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Stubblefield Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Stubblefield Funeral Home to go in procession to Catherine Nenney Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.