Lily Grace Gosnell, 18, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is a senior at Chuckey-Doak High School where she was a member of the soccer team. She had been accepted to East Tennessee State University.
Lily worked at Pals.
She attended Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Lily was an organ donor. While she will forever be missed, she will live on in the lives she has saved.
She is survived by her father: Jody and Cindy Gosnell; her mother: Tracie Pendleton and David Crock; two sisters: Ashley and Matthew Croy, and Heather Gosnell; a stepbrother: Josh Legg; a stepsister: Taylor Dunn; her grandparents: Tom and Linda Pendleton; a special niece and nephew: Emory Croy and Bailey Croy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was a preceded in death by her grandparents, Everette and Larue Gosnell.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Chuckey-Doak High School. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 1pm in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Croy, Gavin Belcher, Josh Legg, Billy Bersch, Lester Ricker, and Devin Gosnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Chuckey-Doak Girls Soccer Team.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.