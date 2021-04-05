Linda Britton, 71, of the Union Temple community, went home to Heaven peacefully Friday at her home surrounded by family.
Linda touched so many lives with her selfless giving and service to the Lord. She was a member of Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church where she loved teaching Sunday school and faithfully attending until her health declined.
Linda loved working in her flowers and keeping her bird feeders full.
Linda started working at Magnavox when she was 18 and remained there until the doors were closed. In her later years, she then worked at Brookdale Assisted Living until her health declined. Linda had a passion for all she served and truly made them a part of her family. She will be truly missed by everyone.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Bobby G. Britton; one daughter: Nora Ann Bowser; one granddaughter: Kaylin Bowser; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Jim Trusty, and Robert and Rita Trusty; three sisters: Joyce Johnson, Wanda Arnold and Mary Shipley; four sisters-in-law: Bernice Trusty, Phyllis Hankins, Betty Britton and Linda Britton; one brother-in-law: Ernie Foster; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Lucy Penley, Barbara Young, Helen Hughes, Wanda Shackleford, and numerous others.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Tim Bowser; her mother: Nora Trusty; her father: Ward Trusty; a brother: Gary Trusty; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ralph and Ann Britton; and a sister-in-law: Helen Foster.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Oscar McAmis will officiate.
Burial will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Johnson, Josh Johnson, Matt Willett, Kevin Willett, Jerry Taylor and Robert Lee Trusty Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Johnson and members of Union Temple FWB Church.
The family expressed special thanks to Jennifer, Courtney, Sonja, and Tammy Lynn with Caris Healthcare.