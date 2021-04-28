Linda Carol Gilland Hensley, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Hensley was an employee of Numark for many years.
She is survived by her husband: Jay Hensley; one daughter: Carol Hamilton (Michael); one son: Jacob Hensley; grandchildren: Brittany Hamilton and Neyland Hensley; great-grandchildren: Jaden Hamilton and Kyler Collyer; one sister: Mary Winwood; brothers: Junior (Glenda) Gilland, John (Betty) Gilland, Roger (Nita) Gilland, Speedy (Donna) Gilland, Mikie (Cindie) Gilland and Chris Gilland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Carl and Robin Hensley, Mary and Tommy Hensley, and Dennis Hensley; a special nephew: Jacob Madison; a special niece: Brandy Ripley; several other nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Imajean Parkins.
Linda was a daughter of the late Jacob “Big Boy” & Bertha “Tee” Gilland. She was also preceded in death by sisters: Donnie Fillers and Norma Jean Gilland; a brother: Jerry Gilland; and a special nephew: Brad Gilland
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Shelton Mission Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Friday at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hamilton, Billy Sauceman, Matt Greene, Zack Haire, Daniel Shelton and William Garber.
