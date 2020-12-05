Linda Carol O’Dell Brown passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Greeneville a daughter of Wade Sanford and Margaret Chandler O’Dell.
She is survived by several cousins: Dr. Margie Humphrey LeCoultre of Powell, who was her trustee and guardian, R.J. Payne, Emma Frances Susong, Sharon Sams, Cheryl Dockery and Judy Houser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Bobby Morrison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s favorite organization.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.