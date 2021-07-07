Linda Earline Bowman (Died: July 6, 2021) Jul 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Earline Bowman, 76, of Greeneville passed away Tuesday morning.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Smoothing Things Over: Water Commission Addresses Rough Streets Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Greeneville's A Wig Shoppe Now Open On Temple Street Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.