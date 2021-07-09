Linda Earline Bowman, 76, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday.
She was a devoted sister, aunt and friend.
She attended Middle Creek Church of God as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her sister: Sharon King; and three nephews: Steven (Lisa) Morgan, Brad ( Christy) Kirkpatrick, and Benjamin Kirkpatrick, all of Greeneville; a niece: Lisa (Randy) Dotson of Chuckey; two great-nieces: Amanda Dotson and Bethany (Dillion) Hinkle; a great-nephew: Christopher (Celina) Morgan; a special friend: Monte Kirkpatrick; as well as many friends, cousins and great-great-nieces to mention.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Robert Johnson officiating.
Friends are asked to meet at the funeral at 1 p.m. Sunday to go in process to Oak Grove Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.