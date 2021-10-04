Linda Gurkins Allen, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: John F. Allen and her parents: Lester and Lorraine Gurkins.
Linda is survived by her son: Douglas (Candy) Allen; daughter: Laura Henry; granddaughter: Megan (Robert) Haynes; grandsons: John, Matthew, Luke and Michael Allen, and Jamie Henry; great-grandsons: Christian, Elijah and Caleb Haynes; a sister: Millie (Chuck) Handle; and special friend: Elizabeth Martin.
Linda dedicated her life to helping others, working as a nurse and as an administrator for assisted living facilities before retiring to Tennessee.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Monday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Greeneville. The funeral service will follow 11 a.m. at the church.
The burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Allen Cemetery in Sevier County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 292 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.