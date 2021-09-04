Linda Jane Shepard (Died: Sept. 3, 2021) Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Jane Shepard, of the Glendale community, passed away Friday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Bo's Extravaganza Attracts 'Dukes,' Music And Racing Fans Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.