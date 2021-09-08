Linda Jane Shepard passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home in the Glendale community.
She retired after 33 years of service from Greene County Schools.
She was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, where sang in the choir.
Survivors include husband of 55 years: Carroll Lee Shepard; one daughter and son-in-law: Heather and Shawn Jones; one son: Christopher Shepard; a former daughter-in-law and special friend: Kimberly Wells Shepard; three grandsons: Brody Jones, Austin Shepard and Cooper Shepard; special family members: Jackie Neas, Britt Neas, Tyler Neas and Audrey Lowery; and numerous cousins; her lifelong friends: Teresa Bowman, Janie Schaefer, Eva Sams, Phyllis Jaynes and Cecilia Thomas; special friends: Melissa and Ashlee Willett; and special caregivers: Allie Long and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Max and Emma Dee Neas; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Kate Shepherd; a special cousin, who was like a brother: Larry Neas; special aunts: Charlsie Neas and Auna Lowery; and a special uncle: David Haney.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
At Linda’s request there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideon Bible Program, P.O. Box 214, Afton, TN 37616.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.