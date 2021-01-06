Linda Jane Wilson Summey went home to be with the Lord Sunday.
She was the youngest of eleven children born to Hobart and Edith Lowe Wilson, she was born January 15, 1938.
She was a homemaker and was employed at Diamond G.
She was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
A gentle, soft-spoken woman with great inner strength, she was devoted to her family. Although confined to a wheelchair in recent years and dealing with almost constant pain, she didn’t complain and still did what she could to help with the household. She was loved and cared for by her family and will always be cherished in their hearts.
Survivors include her children: Chris (Kris) Summey, Bridget Summey, Tarron Summey, Lori Summey and Lindsay Summey; grandchildren, whom she welcomed into her home and raised as her own: Aaron Summey, Shawn Hyde, Triston Shelton, Lexi Lane and Jennifer Summey; a stepson: Daney (Martha) Summey; stepgrandchildren: Michael Summey, Daniel Summey, Logan Summey, Jennifer Susong, Angie Summey, Terry Anderson and Carry Anderson; a sister: Charlene Cutshall; a sister-in-law: Mary Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Winston “Red” Summey; her stepchildren: Larry Summey and Barbara Anderson; her brothers: Roger, D.C. Godfrey, Hobart and Don Wilson; and her sisters: Mildred Shipley, Lorraine Noland, Hilda Freshour and Jenny Long.
Visitation for the family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating. Due to Covid, the family requests that all those attending wear masks and maintain social distancing.