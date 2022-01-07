On Sept. 25, 1954, a beautiful bundle of life, energy, stubbornness, and sass, named Linda Jean Roberts entered the world. For anyone who knew her, she made life a little better. She was embraced by a love that ran deep and wide. This is demonstrated by the many names she was known by. Her C.B. buddies knew her as “Country Girl,” while those who appreciated her creative advice referred to her as “Martha Stewart.” To some, she was known as “Tina Marie” for her style and flair, and those who witnessed her haggle people down to their socks, just for sport, knew her as “Grabble Gertie.” Many affectionately called her Linda or Ms. Linda, while those who knew her from youth called her Jean, Jeanie, or Linda Jean. And those who especially adored her called her mom, nana, or meemaw.
Linda Jean owned her mistakes, was unapologetic about her opinions, and never minced her words, “being the quiet one that she was.” She was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her thoughts, and a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you her truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear.
Linda Jean grew up in the school of hard knocks and was always eager to share what she learned. “What you can do is” was the start of the free advice she had for nearly everyone. “Can’t” wasn’t in her vocabulary, and it wasn’t allowed to be spoken by her children or grandchildren. With deeply rooted tenacity, those she loved the most heard, “figure it out” when they came to a pothole in life. She sugar-coated nothing, and her words of encouragement, wisdom, and sometimes comfort, kept us in line, taught and gave us something to pass down to our children.
With that said, she was genuine to a fault, with the heart of a lion laced with gold.
Her children are still trying to figure out which one was the favorite. Never mind, it was her four-legged baby, Misa Daniel.
She left behind a heck of a lot of stuff that her family has absolutely no idea what to do with. Linda Jean made sure that she had two of everything, so she had one, “just in case someone needed it.” So let the family know if you’re looking for a wheel barrel with no wheels, a freezer truck with no truck, or one of the 500 tools that we aren’t sure what they’re used for. Of course, you should wait the appropriate amount of time to get in touch. Tomorrow would be fine.
This is not an ad for a swap and shop, but an obituary for an epic Woman, Wife, Sister, Friend, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was a daughter of the late Donna Mae Higgins, Marvin Roberts, and John Hurd Sr. She leaves behind a perfectly imperfect family that she was very proud of.
Linda Jean will be sorely missed by those who survived their childhood while holding on to the cape of a free-spirited woman, Tyila Roberts Cooks (Marcelto), John Hurd Jr. (Valerie), and Emily Brown. To them, she was the best mom, and she carried them in her heart—the heart she had tattooed on her dairy air with their names in it.
She is also survived by her beloved husband: Donnie Charlton; children: Laurie and Michael (Lucy) Charlton, grandchildren: Te’ashia, James, Terrance, Nya, M.J., Josiah, Jordan, Adam, Nick (Tomona), Blanca, Jude, Uriah, Chris, Jacob and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren: Aziza, Jessie, Justus, Harmony, Journi, Jermony, (Johns grandson) Ellie, Sutton and Haden; sisters: Pam (Jim) Auler and Barbara (Selso) Roberts; nieces and nephews: Dawn (Famous), Shane (Jen), Jaime (Robert), Leslee (Jeff), Rachel, Clorrisa, Robert, Jose and Adan; a host of great-nieces and nephews; aunts: Della Kate, Linda and Phyllis (Clark); an honorary sister: Sharri (Bill) Thomas; honorary children and grandchildren: Curtis and Renee Anderson, Paula (Steve), and Chris; and a host of friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Grant Sams; her parents; sisters: Brenda Sue Cramer (the family stated, “we’re certain that God has already put Linda Jean and Brenda Sue in time out”), Tammy Roberts, and Martha Roberts; and a host of other loved ones.
Please give generously to any animal shelter in her memory.
A private family “Celebration of Life” will be held in lieu of a service for those of us who look forward to our “see ya later” in heaven.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.