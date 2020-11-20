Linda K. Ball Tweed, 67, of the Rheatown community, passed away Tuesday unexpectedly at her home.
She was a caregiver for many years while she was able.
Her family was her everything and she loved them all very much. She enjoyed helping others and over the years most children, who came in contact with her, she treated them as her own. She was known as “mom or mamaw” to so many, and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, who she adored for almost 50 years: Rockie Tweed; her mother: Georgia Ball, that she loved with all her heart; two daughters: Suprenia Tweed (Richard Nelson) of Rheatown, and Brandy Tweed (Jason Price) of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Misti (Robbie) Miser, Nick (Michaela) Payne, Haleigh Hinkle, Makayleigh Hinkle, and her non biological “grandson”, Isiah Rosenbaum; great-grandchildren: Kyleigh and Karli Miser, Joanna Payne and Waylan Kite; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Patsy (James) G’Fellers, and Karen Littleton; in-laws: Barbara (Leonard) Cutshaw, Elaine Malone, Marlene (Junior) Wills, Bently (Tootsie) Tweed, Kenny Tweed and Darwyn Tweed; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special friend: Debbie (Bobby) Ottinger.
She was preceded in death by her dad: Henry “Shorty” Ball; her mother and father-in-law: Frank and Helen Muzetta Tweed; two sisters: Janice Weems and Faye (Bud) Lamb; a niece: Tina Shelton; and a very special friend: Linda Emmette.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton Chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Vale Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Afton Chapel to go in procession to the cemetery.
