Linda L. Ricker Lane, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was of the Church of God Faith.
She retired after 30 plus years from Magnavox.
Her family states she was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to everyone she met.
Survivors include one son and one daughter-in-law: Tim and Darla Lane; one daughter and her boyfriend: Pam Lane and Major Tunnell; grandchildren: Matt Lane, T.J. Lane, Marcus Lane and Garrett Byrd; great-grandchildren: Ekiah Lane, Kian Lane, Greyson Lane, Carson Lane, Haven Lane, Laelynn Lane and Victoria Moore; one special nephew/son and his girlfriend: Gary Ricker and Jackie “Daisy” Crawford; a special friend: Travis Saulsbury; best friends: Lois Wawerski and her family; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law: Barbara Ricker and Linda Lane.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Hal Lane; one son: Chris Lane; her parents: Roy and Ellen Ricker; brothers: James Ricker, Lester Ricker, Claude Ricker, I.H. Ricker and Franklin Ricker; and one sister: Louise Rohrer.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
The graveside service will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Lane, T.J. Lane, Marcus Lane, Garrett Byrd, Lee Ricker, Anthony Thompson and Justin Lane.
The family expresses a special thanks to FNP Margeaux Clements and Dr. Eric Bulawa and their staff.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.