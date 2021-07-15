Linda Lou Ricker Lane (Died: July 13, 2021) Jul 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Lou Ricker Lane, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Bean Barn Closes Its Doors A Second Time What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Car Driver Killed In Collision With Tractor Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Brett Payne (Died: July 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.