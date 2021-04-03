Linda McLean (Died: April 2, 2021) Apr 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda McLean, 80, of Midway, the Bibles Chapel community, passed away Friday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Former Stan's Building Purchased For New Southern Craft BBQ Location New Family-Style Restaurant Owners Hope To Aid Community Alicia Annette Arrington (Died: March 28, 2021) Megan 'Doodle' Butcher (Died: March 1, 2021) Clyde B. Peters (Died: March 27, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.