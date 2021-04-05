Linda McLean, 80, of Midway, the Bibles Chapel community, passed away in the early morning hours of Good Friday.
Linda’s first job was at the former Ham’s Drive In, which is where she met her future husband, Claude “Hopper” McLean. Linda went on to work for Southern Electronics, and later Magnavox, from which she retired.
She was a faithful member of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church, having served in many capacities. For many years, she was Chairman of the Church Social Committee, which organizes all the meals and events of the church.
At Bibles Chapel, there is a beautiful spot along Mink Creek, known as “Hopper and Linda’s Ponds” with a pavilion for entertaining. Linda was not only a good hostess in church events, she was a gracious hostess at the Ponds, hosting events for her family, her church family, her community, wedding receptions and other events.
Linda was a good cook, she also enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and loved animals.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years: Claude “Hopper” McLean; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Tony McLean, and Marc and Susan McLean; grandchildren and their spouses: Holly and Bryan Sauceman, Kayla and Derrick Nave, Matt and Beth Fannon, Michael Fannon and Marc Fannon; great-grandchildren: Lilly Sauceman, Ezra Sauceman, Ellie Fancher, Kennedy Nave, Skyler Fancher, Maverick Fannon and Archer Fannon; one brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Gay Owens; a brother-in-law: Clyde McLean; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Owens; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by an infant son: Stevie McLean; her parents: Carson and Willie Owens; and brothers and sisters: Bob Owens, Mable Hughes, Bud Owens, Gene Owens, Jane Burnett, and Phyllis Britton Malone.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Bibles Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating. It is suggested that those attending wear a facial covering and observe social distancing guidelines.
Committal services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bibles Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Owens, Sam Britton, Bryan Sauceman, Derrick Nave, Ricky Caldwell, Steve Williams, Tony Bible and Jesse Bible.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.