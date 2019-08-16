I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:7-8
Linda P. Duncan, 77, of Greeneville, a beautician, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a Christian and attended People’s Tabernacle as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her loving children: Mendy and Dean Cutshaw, Craig and Debrah Duncan, Mark and Tammy Duncan, Mike and May Duncan, and Ricky and Sandra Finkle; her grandchildren: Alleigh Duncan, Jonathan Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Chelsea Cutshaw, Kristin (Robbie) Nixon, Andrew (Mara) Duncan, Tyler (Talia) Duncan, Todd Duncan, Josh Duncan, Jason (James) Weems, and Keola and Stephanie Elobt; several great-grandchildren; a brother: Jimmy Dale Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Duncan; a grandson: Casey Hensley; her parents: Howard and Oma Campbell; sisters: Geneva Hensley, Peggy Mullins, Betty Bishop, Dorothy Cox, Brenda Couch and Carolyn Ottem; and one brother: George Campbell.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Saturday.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. David Tweed and the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw will officiate.
Interment will follow in Stone Dam Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Andrew Duncan, Tyler Duncan, Jason Weems and Robbie Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Arrington, Dean Cutshaw and James Burns.
The family expressed special thanks to Dr. Tyler Bailey and nurse Vicki Trantham and staff of Greene County Drug.