Linda Scott Rogers, 72, of Mosheim, died Monday at her home.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years.
She attended Pine Grove United Methodist Church, as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years: Robert Rogers; two daughters: Patricia Mennuti of Florida and Lisa Sykes of Virginia; two granddaughters; one grandson; a sister: Beverly Jamison of Florida; two brothers: Don Fairfield and Leroy Fairfield; and also her beloved Biewer Terrier: Darby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Susan Jordan Fairfield.
At her request, there will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the Rogers family at www.doughty-stevens.com.