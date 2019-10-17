Linda Sue Thompson Trantham, 51, of Bristol, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Circle of Care.
Linda was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Hubert Trantham; an aunt: Gail Morris; special friends: Carma Freeman, Beth McKay and Robin Casteel; sisters-in-law: Leasa Thompson and April Bobadilla; and her father-in-law: Daniel Trantham.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Mildred Thompson; a sister: Janet Thompson; and a brother: Jack Thompson Jr.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Gray officiating.
Interment will be in Cedar Grove UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Ball, Christopher Ball, Jordan Ball, Migel Bobadilla, Keith Cohen and Stephen Bentley.
