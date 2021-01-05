Linda Summey (Died: Jan. 3, 2021) Jan 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Summey, 82, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Local Physician Whose Office Garnered National Attention Dies Rezetta M. ‘Rosie’ Casteel (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Dr. Robert Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Dr. Robert Street Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Dr. Samuel Britton Burchfield (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.