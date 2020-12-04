Linda Waddell (Died: Dec. 3, 2020) Dec 4, 2020 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda Waddell, 80, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Time Capsule Unearthing Doesn’t Go As Hoped, But Reunion A Treasure Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods Foods That Can Positively Affect Mood Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.