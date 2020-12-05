Linda Waddell passed away Thursday at her residence.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Linda is survived by her husband of 20 years: Ronnie Buford Crenshaw; two sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and Gina Earley, and Ricky and Cindy Earley; five grandchildren and their spouses: Ivis and Betheny Earley, Randall and Lea Earley, Cody and Jessica Earley, and Tanner and Tyler Earley; great-grandchildren: Caitlin, Masen and Brayden Earley, Jodi Earley, Jerzee Earley and her newest: Kylie Earley; and nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses at Avalon Hospice, Tim Waddle and thanks to Marilyn Glover for her cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce Waddell; her mother and father: Raymond and Bonnie Grubbs; and two brothers: Ledford and Junior Grubbs.
Graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter and the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
