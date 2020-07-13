Linton Bewley Seaton, 72, of the Cedar Creek community of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was Presbyterian by faith.
Linton was a retired farmer.
He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. Linton also enjoyed sitting on his front porch and waving as people passed by.
He is survived by his fiancée: Temple Wilhoit of Chuckey; one brother: Lawrence Seaton of Greeneville; three sisters and two brothers-in- law: Maxine Lowery Jones of Greeneville, Barbara and R.J. Payne of Johnson City, and Joyce and Beryl Wilhoit of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Susie Seaton; nieces and nephews: Ricky Seaton, Debbie Lucas, Jesse Dean Lowery, Mickey Lowery, Pamela Combs, Tim Seaton, Vickie Taylor, Annette Rhinehardt and Joshua Wilhoit; several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was a son of the late Jesse and Maggie Humphreys Seaton and was preceded in death by one brother: Joe B. Seaton; and two sisters: Edith and Irene Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
The committal service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Seaton, Jesse Dean Lowery, Mickey Lowery, Joshua Wilhoit, Charlie Combs, Randy Taylor, Jim Rhinehardt and Tim Seaton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Minnis Waddell, Paul Seaton, Silas Seaton, Ted Humphreys, friends and neighbors, and his porch group.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.