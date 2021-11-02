Lisa Dawn Sentelle (Died: Oct. 31, 2021) Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Dawn Sentelle, 41, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Portia Ellen Garber Reynolds (Died: Oct. 21, 2021) Tusculum Professor, Students Unveil Mustang Design Prototype Pamela Darnell (Died: Oct. 26, 2021) Brian Lee Tanner (Died: Oct. 24, 2021) Nikesha 'Nikki' Jo Aiken (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.