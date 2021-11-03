Lisa Dawn Sentelle, 41, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday.
Lisa was loved greatly by her family and will be missed by all.
Lisa is survived by three children: Tyler Ray (Tori) Sentelle, Anlushan Amnaki Sentelle and William Darrian Sentelle; her parents: Lois and Herman Rednour Jr.; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Louise and Junior Babb, and Donna Lee Rednour Tadder; nieces: Niki Harmon, and Jermy and Natasha Danielle Rednour; nephews: Caleb and Krysta Babb, and Dexter Greggory Polly; great-nieces: Alexis Hill, Joslynn Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Olivia Rednour and Cora May Polly; great-nephews: Ethan Rednour, Eli Kesterson and Sam Polly; numerous cousins; and special friends: Anlushan Evans.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Herman and Georgia Rednour, and Charlie and Ora Lee Mysinger.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to Carter’s Station Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Chris Shoemaker, Dexter Polly, Ethan Rednour, Randy Weems, Shan Sentelle and Shan Evans.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.