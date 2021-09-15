Lisa Jane Darnell, 55, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Monday evening.
She was an employee of Enhanced Support Services in Telford.
She was a Christian and a faithful follower of Christ.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Mike and Emily Darnell, and Jonathan and Jana Darnell; four grandchildren: Trent Darnell, Alessa Darnell, Jayden Darnell and Ashlyn Darnell; and her special companion: Blackie Lee.
Lisa’s family is going to honor her request that no service or visitation will be held.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.