LISA JANE DARNELL

Lisa Jane Darnell, 55, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Monday evening.

She was an employee of Enhanced Support Services in Telford.

She was a Christian and a faithful follower of Christ.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Mike and Emily Darnell, and Jonathan and Jana Darnell; four grandchildren: Trent Darnell, Alessa Darnell, Jayden Darnell and Ashlyn Darnell; and her special companion: Blackie Lee.

Lisa’s family is going to honor her request that no service or visitation will be held.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

