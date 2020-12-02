Lisa M. Bell, 54, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Lisa is survived by two daughters: Heather Rutherford and Ashley Bell; three grandchildren: Landen Rutherford, Kamree Rutherford and Colten Jessee; Mother; Rosa Brobeck; brothers and sisters: Lynn (Christine) Brobeck, Linda Schmitz, Diane Caldwell, and Mike (Angela) Brobeck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by William Lewis and nephew Bradley Wayne Boyer
There will be no formal services at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.