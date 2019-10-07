Lisa M. Whitson, 59, of Greeneville, formerly of Riverview, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Lisa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved to laugh and enjoy life. She enjoyed crafting, being an aesthetician and spending time with family and friends when her health permitted.
She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver: Dudley Whitson; two sons: Daniel Trail and Christopher Trail; a daughter: Lauren Trail; a bonus daughter: Leonna Bowers and her husband, Brock; eight grandchildren: Megan Silvers, Haley Trail, Jayden Trail, Alana, Brantley and Avaleigh Judson, and Kayden and Brooke Bowers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.