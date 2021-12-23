Lisa Marie (Buono) Johnson, 59, passed away Tuesday at her home in Mosheim.
She was well known for working at Greene Valley, MTD and ComCare.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1982.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years: Tom Johnson; children: Josh Buono (Jessica Miller), Joey (Candice) Buono, Steve (Kelsie) Buono, Kristen Carlone, Tommy Johnson and Andrea Phillips; grandchildren: Jaci Buono, Annabella Buono, Addilyn Buono, Silas Buono and Rhett Buono; with a special mention of Jaque, Josh Dudley and Bill Maro.
She was preceded in death by her father: Joseph DiJirolanio; and a brother: Michael DiJirolanio.
Services to be announced at a later date.
The family expresses their appreciation for all the prayers, phone calls, concerns during their time of bereavement. In lieu of flowers, the family request to please send memorials to Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743; or memorial of the donor’s choice.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.