MORRISTOWN — Lisa Michelle Bowman, 43, of Newport, passed away Saturday at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Audie and Walton Counts; and her brother: Steven Counts.
Survivors include her husband: Jeremy Bowman; children: Christian Counts, Tyler Boyle, Jack Bowman and Nolan Bowman; a sister: Linda Sue (Allen) O’Cain; a niece: Kayla Heaton; nephews: Noah O’Cain and Austin (Victoria) Hutchison; her former husband: George Boyle; her father-in-law: Roger Wren; her mother-in-law: Marcena Bowman; and special friends: Beth Thomason Simmons and Carrie DeZearn Leeper.
The family will be having a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lisa’s home 160 Clevenger Cut Off Rd., Newport.
