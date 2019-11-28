Lisa Michelle Ricker, 51, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at her home.
Lisa had a great love for God and her family. She enjoyed making people happy and smile by singing with her voice of an angel.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 29 years: David Bubba Ricker; two loving children: Devin Ricker and Amanda Ricker; three loving sisters-in-law (sisters): Sondra Ricker, Tammy Adams and Karen Thornburg; a brother-in-law: Dennis Ricker; her father-in-law: J.D. Ricker; several aunts and uncles; a special aunt: Clyde Heck of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by both parents: Bobby and Frances Shipley; a brother: Marshall Shipley; a sister: Wendy Shipley; a special uncle: Bob Heck; and her mother-in-law (mother): Patricia Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating.