Lisa Smith Chapman, 55, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday at Park West Hospital after a brave fight with cancer.
Lisa was the health educator at the Greene County Health Department for nearly 30 years.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met!
Lisa was a graduate of Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee. She was an active member of the Greene County Health Council, Healthier Tennessee Communities, Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Save the Children Community Collaborative, the Greene County Employee Wellness Committee and a contributing partner of the Greene County Board of Health.
A devout Christian, Lisa was an active member of First Baptist Church her entire life where she especially loved singing in the choir.
Lisa’s life was devoted to loving others particularly her family, husband and children.
One family friend noted “Lisa was one of those special people who always brightened the day of everyone she met! Her beautiful smile and genuine compassion for others made you feel special and our hearts are broken with her passing!”
Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Dr. Walter C. Chapman.
She is survived by her parents: Robert and Patsy Smith of Greeneville; her husband of 34 years: Wilton M. Chapman; a daughter and son-in-law: Brittany and Travis Ricker of Madisonville, Kentucky; a son: Wilton Chapman Jr. of Knoxville; two grandchildren: Travis Ricker and Emma Kate Ricker of Madisonville, Kentucky; her mother-in-law: Janice M. Chapman of Pigeon Forge; a brother and sister-in-law: Walter and Mary Chapman of Knoxville; a brother and sister-in-law: John Chapman and Dawn Maddox of Pigeon Forge; and numerous cousins and special friends.
Mrs. Chapman will lie in state from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m at the church.
A private family internment service will be Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Lisa Chapman.
Pallbearers will be Walter Chapman, John Chapman, Travis Ricker, Greg Broyles, John Broyles, Ron McComb, Steve Lane and Mark Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur Ricker Jr., Alex Broyles, Bob Aucker, Jacob Bowers, Dr. John Boys, Dr. Yi Feng and the staff of TN Cancer Specialists, the Bowman Bible Class, the staff of the Greene County Health Dept., David Babb, Chase Williams, Kevin Neas, Jeff, Bob, Eric and Peck Howell, Benny, Bart and Bill Smith, Bob Lilly, David Crum, Mike Dawson, Mike and Grayson Stamper, Sam Riley, Bob Alexander, Dick Simpson and Chris Marsh.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.