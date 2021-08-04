Lloyd “Paw” Baugh, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.
He was an avid runner, sports lover and animal lover.
He retired in 1992 from Magnavox-Phillips.
He is survived by his wife: Vickie Baugh; three sons and a daughter-in-law: Ted Baugh and Tom Baugh of Bloomington, Indiana, and Cody and Chloe Baugh of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Shannon and Oggie Townsend of Elizabethton; grandchildren: Brad Townsend and Dylan Townsend, his best friend Caden Baugh, Lottie Baugh and Lorelai Baugh; a sister: Wilma Cardwell; and a special niece: Gloria Cochran
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold Baugh and Elsie Baugh; and siblings: Louise Baugh, Helen Jean, Morris Baugh, all of Bloomington.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those wishing to honor Lloyd’s generous and caring nature, donations may be made to the Greeneville High School Football Boosters, Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter, or Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
