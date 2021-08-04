LLOYD 'Paw' BAUGH

Lloyd “Paw” Baugh, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at his home.

He was an avid runner, sports lover and animal lover.

He retired in 1992 from Magnavox-Phillips.

He is survived by his wife: Vickie Baugh; three sons and a daughter-in-law: Ted Baugh and Tom Baugh of Bloomington, Indiana, and Cody and Chloe Baugh of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Shannon and Oggie Townsend of Elizabethton; grandchildren: Brad Townsend and Dylan Townsend, his best friend Caden Baugh, Lottie Baugh and Lorelai Baugh; a sister: Wilma Cardwell; and a special niece: Gloria Cochran

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold Baugh and Elsie Baugh; and siblings: Louise Baugh, Helen Jean, Morris Baugh, all of Bloomington.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to honor Lloyd’s generous and caring nature, donations may be made to the Greeneville High School Football Boosters, Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter, or Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

