Lloyd R. Southerland, 83, of Choctaw Dr., Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was retired.
He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law: Lana Pounders, Becky and Kenny Jenkins, and Lisa and Eric Garrison; one son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Felicia Southerland; grandchildren: Brandon (Beckie) Pounders, Joshua Pounders, Mindy (Matt) Kennedy, Corey (Meaghan) Jenkins, Taylor Dean, Zane Garrison and Miley Garrison; several great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dorothy Hawk and Margaret (Clarence “Jamup”) Ayers; a brother: Hugh Donald Southerland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Collins Southerland; his parents: Walter and Hassie Southerland; one brother: Clyde Southerland; and one son-in-law: Roger Pounders.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. James K. Pierce III officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Pounders, Joshua Pounders, Taylor Dean, Matt Kennedy, Corey Jenkins, Eric Garrison, Kenny Jenkins and Zane Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas TX 75231; or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
