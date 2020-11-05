Lloyd “Shorty” Harmon passed away Tuesday at Bristol Regional Hospital.
He was the owner-operator of Team Millwright and Maintenance.
He loved working on the farm and he loved his dog, Happy.
Shorty was outgoing and friendly all his life. He had a big heart and loved many people, giving his love freely. He was grateful for his friends and doing things to help them and others in any way that he could. He also loved watching his grandson race.
He will be forever missed.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Lori Harmon; two daughters: Amy Harmon and April Fuller; one grandson: Lucas Fuller; two brothers: John and Steve (Carrie) Harmon; five sisters: Diane Whittenburg, Scarlett Devoti, Margaret Rodefer, Kylene Doud and Penny Barker; a special niece: Kristi (Jeff) Isaacs; his mother-in-law: Bettie Wright; and two sisters-in-law: Kim (Donny) Nelson and Rhonda Gregg.
He was preceded in death by his dad: J.T. Harmon; his mother: Ethel Whittenburg; and stepfather: Kyle Whittenburg.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2:30 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Friday at 3 p,m, in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating.
Pallbearers will be Carroll Wisecarver, Max Bales, Alfred Shaw, Danny Venerable, and Steve and John Harmon.
Honorary pallbearers will be The employees of Team Millwright, Hughie Dickerson, Eddie Jarnigan, Paul Roark, Tyler Massengill, Denney Russell, Nathan Fuller, and employees of Cemex.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to your local humane society, the Shriners or St. Jude.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.