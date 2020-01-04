Lloyd “Zip” Lowery, 85, died Friday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
He retired from Plus Mark with more than 40 years of service.
He loved to play pool.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Audrey Lowery and Euail Gosnell, and Gail and Paul Keller; four grandchildren: Tim Lowery, Sheena Lowery, Lisa Ottinger and Paul Keller III; four great-grandchildren: DaShawn Lowery, Kaleb Tipton, Alyssa Ottinger and Jayden Ottinger; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law: Charlsie Neas.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Auna Haney Lowery; a son: Gary Lowery, and his parents: Pearl and Mae Lowery.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday to go in procession to Cedar Hill Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Laughlin Healthcare Center and Avalon Hospice of Morristown.